Charlie Kirk to launch ‘Turning Point Academy’ in bid to reject critical race theory, ‘wokeism’ in schools

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk is launching Turning Point Academy – the first of what will be a network of private schools focused on a “classic, pro-American” curriculum and a rejection of critical race theory, “wokeism” and “anti-American ideas.”

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, said the first “Turning Point Academy” will be in collaboration with Dream City Christian School – an existing Arizona private K-12 school that will welcome more than 600 students beginning in the fall of 2022.

Kirk said Turning Point Academy will adhere to “bedrock principles,” including to “never waver from the truth and to teach self-government and liberty to students” and to reject critical race theory, “wokeism, deconstructionism, queer theory, radical LGBT agendas,” anti-American ideas, and more.

“Dream City Christian is an amazing collaborator in this project and we’re so grateful to do this together,” Kirk told Fox News. “They already have an amazing start, including a physical school, a faculty, and much of the groundwork laid.”

“Turning Point Academy, for our part, is uniquely positioned to take the school to the next level,” Kirk said, highlighting TPUSA’s role in education for a decade. “We have access to some of the best educational resources, teachers, academics and curriculums this country has to offer – we can bring those to bear as we relaunch Dream City Christian as the first Turning Point Academy, ensuring it is a model for others to follow as we launch additional Turning Point Academies around the country.”

Kirk told Fox News that Turning Point Academy will offer “both a classic, pro-American curriculum as well as a Christian educational programming option, allowing local stakeholders to determine their preferred model based on the needs, wants and desires of that community.”

“In the past couple of years, it has been really clear, especially post-COVID, and during COVID, how parents have been frustrated with their local schools and demanding more for their kids’ education, which, I think, is a virtuous and moral cause,” Kirk told Fox News.

Kirk said TPUSA had “been tossing this idea around for a while.”

“We saw this opportunity locally in Phoenix to collaborate and work together in an alliance on this project,” Kirk said.

Kirk told Fox News that Turning Point Academy will put “an emphasis on academic rigor,” and is in the process of training teachers.

He also said enrollment in Turning Point Academy is now open, and that there are already more than 30 teachers and administrators on staff. Kirk said more will be added in the coming weeks.

“Parents in Phoenix, and across the country, everywhere I go, parents are complaining about curriculum, lockdowns, school boards, critical race theory, and more,” Kirk said.

He added: “At TPUSA, we want to be a part of the solution, and so, this is going to be the first of what we hope to be many school projects across the country.”

Turning Point USA is a nonprofit organization founded in 2012 by Kirk. TPUSA has a presence on over 3,000 college and high school campuses across the country. It also has a political arm, known as Turning Point Action.