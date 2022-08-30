Charlie Crist’s running mate previously said Cubans ‘mourn’ Fidel Castro’s death

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist selected his running mate over the weekend, teacher union boss Karla Hernandez-Mats, who previously claimed that Cubans “mourn” the death of Fidel Castro.

Crist, a Democrat, made the decision Saturday for Hernandez-Mats, the head of the Miami-Dade teachers union and vice president of the American Federation of Teachers, to run alongside him as candidate for lieutenant governor in the Sunshine State.

Hernandez-Mats said in 2016 that the death of Cuban dictator Castro would be mourned by many people in Cuba.

“A political figure dies at 90. Most in Miami rejoice, many in Cuba mourn #FidelCastro,” she wrote in a tweet on November 26 of that year.

Castro died on November 25, 2016, at the age of 90. A Cuban revolutionary and supporter of Communism, he led the country from 1959 to 2008.

Hernandez-Mats has also opposed efforts to reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, even driving a hearse to a school board meeting to warn of potential deaths from the virus.

During a speech after Crist introduced her as his running mate, Hernandez-Mats said, “Are you sick of politicians who act like authoritarians trying to tear apart our democracy?… That’s why we are here today. To defeat Ron DeSantis and bring decency and respect back to the state of Florida.”

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is favored for reelection against Crist.