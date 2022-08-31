Charlie Crist resigns from Congress as he campaigns for Florida governor against Ron DeSantis

website maker

Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist announced his resignation from Congress Wednesday, just over two months before the November elections. His resignation will be effective at the end of the day.

Crist, who won the Democratic nomination for Florida governor on Aug. 23, said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times that it was “an honor and a privilege” to serve as a representative to Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

“But these achievements start and end with you, the people – my bosses – who have guided my work in Congress since Day One,” Crist said in the statement.

Florida’s 13th District will remain vacant until the November election. Going head-to-head for the position to replace Crist is Trump-backed Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna and former Obama aide Eric Lynn, a Democrat. Crist’s departure will also leave the House with 219 Democrats and 211 Republicans.

On Nov. 8, Crist will face incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is currently a GOP-party favorite for a possible 2024 White House bid, despite the governor’s attempts to deflect any White House chatter.

Crist slammed DeSantis voters just one day after winning the Democratic nomination, telling the governor’s supporters, “I don’t want your vote.”

DeSantis responded to Crist’s remarks on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” saying the comments were “contemptible” while also calling Crist a “typical career politician.”

Crist served as Florida’s governor from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican before switching parties in 2012. He was elected to the House in 2016 and has represented Florida’s 13th District since 2017.