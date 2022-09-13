Charlie Crist has a history of comparing himself to Jesus Christ, calling opponent ‘DeSatan’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., the Democratic candidate taking on Gov. Ron DeSantis in the midterms this November, has made several biblical references while speaking to potential voters at recent campaign events, referring to his GOP opponent as “DeSatan” and himself as “Christ.”

While speaking at Sally O’Brien’s in Key West, Crist made a peculiar comparison of DeSantis burning books and the devil being reincarnated. He then asked his supporters whether they knew about DeSantis’ nickname.

“You know some people call him DeSatan?” Crist asked.

Crist, a former governor of Florida who is attempting to return to the governor’s mansion, said the race is “DeSatan versus that” — pointing to one of his campaign signs. Several people in the audience shouted “Christ!” Crist responded, “Think about it. Boom.”

In a video the DeSantis campaign highlighted on social media, Crist also compared himself to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine whose country has battled a Russian invasion since February.

At another campaign event in Florida, Unidos con Crist, translated as United in Crist, the Democrat explained how he used to be a Republican but then “saw the light” and became a Democrat.

Crist said he doesn’t care how much money DeSantis’ campaign has raised, because “money is the root of all evil,” referring to a biblical parable about a tax collector and Jesus, whom he said was a “nice Jewish fellow.”

At another campaign stop in Florida, Crist again spoke of his challenge to DeSantis in biblical terms. “This is an election about decency. About being decent to one another. About being kind to everyone,” Crist said before comparing DeSantis to Satan.

“Some people call him DeSatan,” Crist told the room of supporters, pointing again to his campaign sign and how the election is like Jesus Christ battling Satan.

“The choice is clear. There’s no question about it. It’s crystal clear: he’s bad, we’re good,” Crist told the group.

Crist recently resigned his seat representing Florida’s 13th Congressional District after winning the Democratic gubernatorial primary in August and will take on DeSantis in the midterm elections this fall.