Celebs lobby for $2,400-per-month 'Marshall Plan for Moms' payments

Dozens of businesswomen and celebrities have signed a letter calling for President Biden to have the federal government pay mothers for their “unseen, unpaid labor.”

The “Marshall Plan for Moms,” a reference to 1948’s Marshall Plan that gave European countries financial help after World War II, advocates for needs-based short-term monthly payments for mothers struggling during the pandemic.

Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls who Code and leader of A “Marshall Plan for Moms,” suggested monthly payments of $2,400 in a December op-ed for The Hill.

Celebrity moms who support the plan include Connie Britton, Eva Longoria, Amy Schumer, Julianne Moore, Alyssa Milano, Amber Tamblyn, Charlize Theron and Gabrielle Union.

Milano and Tamblyn both tweeted their support for the plan Tuesday, writing, “We are in a national crisis, and moms are leaving the workforce in droves. We need to support them.”

“Nashville” actress Connie Britton tweeted, “Love your mama! Join us in passing a #MarshallPlanforMoms.”

The group took out a full-page ad in The New York Times on Tuesday, presenting the plan to Biden.

The letter states that more than 2 million mothers have left their jobs since the pandemic started, a rate four times higher than working fathers and many other women have been forced to reduce their hours.

“When we saw with the recent jobs report all the jobs lost were women,” Saujani told “The Daily Briefing” earlier this month. “I think so many mothers, because school closures have happened, are homeschooling their children.” She said in 8 out of 10 families that responsibility is going to women.

“Many women are downsizing their hours, they’re quitting their jobs in entirety and going on food stamps or moving in with their parents or taking on the night shift,” she told host Dana Perino. “It is causing huge economic consequences for women.”

Saujani added the lack of affordable daycare and paid leave is also having a “disparate impact” on women during the pandemic.

“We don’t value what we don’t pay for,” she said.

It was unclear if any of the celebrities or business leaders planned to make a personal financial contribution to the program.