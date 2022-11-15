CBP reports all-time record 230,000 migrant encounters at US border in October

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported over 230,000 border encounters in October, setting an all-time record for the stat.

October’s numbers show a 1.3% increase over September, according to the CBP. Nearly 20% of those apprehended this month had tried to cross the border at least once before in the past 12 months. The border crisis has been a major problem under President Biden’s administration, with several Republican governors taking drastic measures to address the issue.

Multiple CBP sources also told Fox News that the department saw roughly 64,000 “gotaways” in October, meaning roughly 2,000 migrants slipped past border patrols every day.

Biden’s administration has insisted that the U.S.-Mexico border is “closed” despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

September itself also set a record with 227,000 border encounters.

The September data revealed the fiscal year 2022 ended with 2,378,944 migrant encounters, the highest ever recorded in a fiscal year. This figure does not include the 599,000 known “gotaways” that CBP sources told Fox News evaded capture in the fiscal year 2022.

The Biden administration has repeatedly attempted to dismiss border surges as a yearly pattern. While the southern border has seen a pattern of increases in migration each spring, the surges in both 2021 and 2022 far outpaced previous years, and that pace only escalated throughout the year.

“What is happening today, and I’d like to think it’s happening because I’m a nice guy, but it’s not – because it’s what happens every year,” Biden said in March 2021.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also described the border as “closed,” telling migrants firmly “Do not come” last year.

Nevertheless, many of the migrants Fox News spoke to described the border as “abierta,” or “open.” Some of the migrants also praised Biden personally.