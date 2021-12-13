NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., slammed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten Buttigieg, for complaining about the Biden administration restarting student loan payments.

The freshman congressman tore into the transportation secretary’s spouse over the recent Instagram story that saw Buttigieg make headlines.

“Chasten Buttigieg’s personal responsibility seems to be lost in Pete Buttigieg’s supply chain crisis,” Cawthorn told Fox News in a Monday statement.

“When the Washington elites start thinking they’re victims just because they have to pay their bills, expect that mentality to spill over into the radical socialist policies of the Biden administration,” the North Carolina Republican continued.

Buttigieg’s Instagram story was panned online after the secretary’s spouse posted about his disdain with his husband’s boss’ decision to restart student loan payments at the end of January.

“Chasten, your student loan payments restart after January 31, 2022,” the notice read, according to a screenshot tweeted by Politico’s Michael Stratford. “You’ll soon receive a bill from your student loan servicer.”

“LOL no thank you Merry Christmas next,” Chasten captioned the post.

“These are the guys who complained that they couldn’t afford rent in DC on Pete’s $220K salary (and all their money from writing books),” Republican strategist Matt Whitlock commented. “A good reminder that the left’s ‘cancel student loan debt’ goal would overwhelmingly help financially comfortable people.”

Buttigieg was hit with criticism in July after complaining about the high rent prices in Washington, D.C. and claiming that he and the transportation secretary “couldn’t afford” an apartment with more than one bedroom.

The transportation secretary’s salary is $221,400 and Chasten is a part-time drama school teacher. In addition to their D.C. apartment, the couple owns a home on Lake Michigan in Traverse City, which they purchased this year after selling their home in South Bend, The Washington Post reported at the time.

The Transportation Department didn’t return a request for comment.

