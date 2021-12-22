website maker

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., said Americans should be more focused on pressing issues in the United States like the southern border crisis before worrying about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“Instead of being the police force of the world, some people who want to say, ‘Oh my goodness, well you know what, there’s this terrible border crisis going on in Ukraine and Russia, Vladimir Putin, blah blah,'” Cawthorn said during his speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix. “I don’t care. I really don’t.”

“I love Eastern Europe, I’m sure it’s a great place, but until we get our own southern border secured, I don’t give a damn about the border conflict in Ukraine,” he added.

Cawthorn also noted the struggles of homeless veterans, many of whom do not receive adequate support and suggested that Americans should put money toward their own country’s well-being before sending it to other countries.

“Before we as a Christian nation start going out and paying for gender studies in Egypt and giving all this foreign aid, why don’t we start by serving the homeless veterans on the side of the street,” Cawthorn said.

The latest figures from Customs and Border Protection show agents reported 173,620 encounters at the southern border in November, a staggering increase of 140% from the same time last year.

The data show border encounters in November climbed by nearly 10,000 from October.

During an appearance Tuesday on “Hannity,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said American “cities are more dangerous as a result of the failed Biden administration‘s policies.”

“Every time you think … we’ve hit rock bottom, something else happens,” Brnovich added, noting the amount of illegal drugs transported across the border. “There’s a record amount of people flooding into this country this year.”

