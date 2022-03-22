CatholicVote launches campaign capitalizing on Hispanic community’s growing support for conservative values

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The political advocacy group CatholicVote has announced a new campaign targeting Hispanic and Latino voters in the upcoming midterm elections.

CatholicVote hopes to push Hispanic voter participation rates higher than even last election’s historic turnout. The organization has explicitly targeted Democrats in their campaign, calling the party platform “radical” and “extreme.”

“Far too many Democrats in Washington are out of step with the priorities of Hispanic voters. This includes Senators Kelly and Cortez Masto, both of whom recently worked to pass the most extreme abortion law ever voted on in the U.S. Senate,” CatholicVote President Brian Burch told Fox News in an exclusive statement, referencing Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada.

“Our campaign is the beginning of a focused effort to educate and persuade Hispanic voters, many of whom are Catholic and pro-life, to push back against the growing extremism inside the Democratic Party,” Burch continued.

Polls show a significant swing toward the right for Hispanic voters – up to a 9% advantage over Democrats in some states, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Abortion, LGBT issues and religious liberties are topics that are increasingly important to Hispanic voters, half of whom claim religious affiliation with the Catholic Church. The growing difference between Catholic social teaching and progressive activism has stretched many Catholic voters to the breaking point.

However, CatholicVote has rolled into its new campaign appeals on issues such as gas prices and COVID restrictions.

“Our campaign is designed to educate and mobilize Hispanic voters to hold key senators accountable for their radically misplaced priorities. As these voters ask their elected officials to address skyrocketing gas prices, soaring crime and inflation, and the lingering consequences of excessive COVID mandates, senators in both Nevada and Arizona are instead pushing extreme abortion laws. The real priorities of Hispanic voters are being ignored,” said Burch.

“The votes in favor of extreme abortion by both Kelly and Masto Cortez are especially disturbing given that both publicly describe themselves as Catholic. The Church is clear that support for lethal violence against unborn children is incompatible with Church teaching,” he added.

