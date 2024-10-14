Catholics hold ‘Rosary Rally’ outside Gretchen Whitmer’s house after Doritos video sparks backlash

A group of Catholics held a Rosary Rally outside the home of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday, after the Democrat sparked backlash with a Doritos video that critics alleged made mockery of a sacred Christian rite.

The “Rosary Rally for Religious Respect” was organized by CatholicVote.

The rally comes in response to a controversial social media video in which Gov. Whitmer wore a Harris-Walz campaign hat and fed Doritos to a kneeling liberal podcaster named Liz Plank.

The video followed a TikTok trend whereby someone, acting in a sensual manner, is fed by another person who stares uncomfortably into the camera while “Dilemma” by Nelly and Kelly Rowland plays in the background.

The bizarre clip was intended to spotlight the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act that allocated nearly $53 billion towards efforts to bring semiconductor supply chains back to the U.S. But religious groups felt the clip made a mockery of the sacrament of Holy Communion.

The Democratic governor apologized in response to the backlash, insisting the video was not meant to mock people of faith.

Whitmer told FOX 2 that in more than 25 years of public service, “I would never do something to denigrate someone’s faith.”

“I’ve used my platform to stand up for people’s right to hold and practice their personal religious beliefs,” Whitmer said.

On Sunday, a group of around 100 Catholics recited the rosary in front of the governor’s residence near Moores River Drive in the Michigan capital of Lansing.

One of the participants told The Lansing State Journal she participated because of the governor’s “blasphemous and offensive video mocking the Holy Eucharist.”

“It’s our most sacred sacrament,” she said. “So, we came to pray. We came to pray for her, and we are also praying out of mercy to pray for our Lord.”

CatholicVote National Political Director told Fox News Digital that Sunday’s rally was motivated by “deep concern over recent actions that undermine the dignity of the Eucharist and the rising tide of anti-Catholic sentiment promoted by some in the progressive left.

“We find it profoundly troubling that our faith and its sacred beliefs are so openly mocked. As Catholics, we believe in the power of prayer, especially for our nation’s leaders. Our rally served as a call for the conversion of Governor Whitmer’s heart and mind, urging her to recognize and respect our religious convictions,” Church said. “We also hope this serves as a reminder to our elected officials that Catholics vote.”

Republican State Rep. Josh Schriver of Oxford wrote a post on X promoting the “Rosary Rally for Religious Respect.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the governor’s office for a response to the rally.

Fox News Digital’s Landon Mion contributed to this report.