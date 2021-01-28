Catholic bishops slam Biden’s 'grievous' executive order funding overseas abortion providers

Roman Catholic bishops are condemning President Biden’s decision to reverse a policy that blocks funding for overseas abortion providers, calling a recent executive order on the issue “incompatible with Catholic teaching.”

“It is grievous that one of President Biden’s first official acts actively promotes the destruction of human lives in developing nations,” read the statement from Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “This Executive Order is antithetical to reason, violates human dignity, and is incompatible with Catholic teaching. We and our brother bishops strongly oppose this action. We urge the President to use his office for good, prioritizing the most vulnerable, including unborn children.”

The statement was also penned by Bishop David J. Malloy who serves as chairman of the Committee on International Justice and Peace.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Thursday’s statement was just the latest rebuking actions taken by Biden, whom the White House describes as a “devout Catholic.”

“As the largest non-government health care provider in the world, the Catholic Church stands ready to work with him and his administration to promote global women’s health in a manner that furthers integral human development, safeguarding innate human rights and the dignity of every human life, beginning in the womb,” the statement added. “To serve our brothers and sisters with respect, it is imperative that care begin with ensuring that the unborn are free from violence, recognizing every person as a child of God. We hope the new administration will work with us to meet these significant needs.”

Biden said he refuses to impose his “religious beliefs on other people.” However, both the Catholic Catechism and some clergy have indicated that politicians have an obligation to support anti-abortion legislation. The section of the Catechism discussing abortion says that the procedure and infanticide “are abominable crimes.”

It reads: “The inalienable rights of the person must be recognized and respected by civil society and the political authority.” The Catechism also warns that “when the state does not place its power at the service of the rights of each citizen, and in particular of the more vulnerable, the very foundations of a state based on law are undermined.”

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood, which has repeatedly reported performing more than 300,000 abortions annually, praised the decision.

The Mexico City Policy, which blocks funding for overseas organizations that perform abortions or provide information on the procedure, has repeatedly been reversed and reinstated by previous administrations.

A Marist poll released on Wednesday indicated some kind of opposition to overseas funding of abortion, asking more broadly: “Do you strongly support, support, oppose, or strongly oppose using tax dollars to support abortion in other countries?”

A majority of Americans (77%) opposed or strongly opposed that proposition, including 64% who identified as “pro-choice.”