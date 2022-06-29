Cassidy Hutchinson reaction: January 6 committee again pushes former WH Counsel Pat Cipollone to testify

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Liz Cheney is once again requesting a member of former President Donald Trump’s White House team to take the stand and testify at the Jan. 6 committee hearings.

Cheney, one of the few Republicans on the committee, has been leading the charge to get White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify at the hearings.

Cipollone has been characterized as a major player in the behind-the-scenes discussions within the Trump team as the chaos unfolded, including in Tuesday testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

“As we heard yesterday, WH counsel Pat Cippollone [sic] had significant concerns [regarding] Trump’s Jan 6 activities,” Cheney said of the hearings on social media.

“It’s time for Mr. Cippollone to testify on the record,” she continued. “Any concerns he has about the institutional interests of his prior office are outweighed by the need for his testimony.”

Hutchinson testified that Cipollone was present at the White House as Trump refused to break up the protests. She also testified that Cipollone warned against Trump going to the U.S. Capitol with protesters.

As the rioters breached the Capitol, Cipollone spoke sharply to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to Hutchinson’s testimony.

“He doesn’t want to do anything, Pat,” Meadows said, according to Hutchinson, a former Meadows aide.

“Mark, something needs to be done. People are going to die and the blood’s going to be on your f****** hands,” Cipollone replied, according to Hutchinson.

Trump denied some of Hutchinson’s allegations in a series of 12 posts on his Truth Social networking app. The former president said she is “A Total Phony!!!” and called the January 6 Committee “a Kangaroo Court.”