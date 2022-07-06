Casey DeSantis blasts Biden admin for leaving out ‘real reason’ for learning loss: ‘Democrat lockdowns’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis blasted the Biden administration for leaving out the “real reason” for learning loss from their recent report.

DeSantis said “Democrat lockdowns” were the actual reason behind the learning loss facing American students after two years of enduring the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The latest ‘report’ from the Biden administration ignores the real reason for catastrophic learning loss: Democrat lockdowns,” DeSantis tweeted on Wednesday.

“While other states were locking people down, in Florida [Governor Ron DeSantis] lifted people up – Kids were in school, in person,” she continued.

The Sunshine State first lady’s tweet comes the day after the Biden administration said it would take at least 250,000 tutors and mentors to make up for pandemic learning loss.

“Now — more than ever — students need to feel supported, seen, heard, and understood by adults in their schools and communities,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a press release.

“Today’s announcements and the launch of the National Partnership for Student Success will mean more students have a trusted adult in their corner, and more adults are prepared to address students’ academic, emotional, social, and mental health needs,” Cardona continued.

“Together, we can help all children make up for unfinished learning, recover from the pandemic, and prepare for future success – both inside and outside the classroom,” he added.

According to the press release, the Education Department is partnering with “leading education, youth, and service organizations to launch the National Partnership for Student Success (NPSS).”

The department wrote the NPSS is “a new coalition that will support the expansion, launch and improvement of high-impact tutoring, mentoring and other programs to make up for lost instructional time, and support student mental health and overall wellbeing.”

Additionally, the release says the NPSS “follows President Biden’s call for more tutors and mentors in the 2022 State of the Union Address” and that the initiative “will bring together school districts, non-profit partners, and institutions of higher education to recruit, train, place, and support screened adults in critical high impact roles such as tutors, mentors, student success coaches, and more.”

“Through the NPSS, individuals, schools and districts, community-based organizations, employers, and colleges and universities can sign up to support student recovery through volunteer opportunities, national service opportunities, mentoring programs, and work-study opportunities.”

The NPSS is formed by a partnership between the Department of Education, the Johns Hopkins Everyone Graduates Center, and AmeriCorps.