Carter Page hopes for 'real justice' after filing lawsuit against DOJ, FBI, Comey

In his first interview since filing a $75 million lawsuit against the Justice Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and former FBI Director James Comey, Carter Page, a former Trump aide surveilled by the FBI during the Russia probe, told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday that he’s “hoping for real justice.”

The lawsuit filed Friday accuses the FBI, DOJ and Comey of violating Page’s constitutional “and other legal rights in connection with unlawful surveillance and investigation of him by the United States Government.”

“This case is about holding accountable the entities and individuals who are responsible for the most egregious violation and abuse of the [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] FISA statute since it was enacted over 40 years ago,” the complaint states.

The FBI had relied on information from former English spy Christopher Steele’s since-debunked dossier in an effort to obtain FISA warrants against Page, whom Steele alleged had ties to a Russian influence campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

The lawsuit cites four requests the FBI filed to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in an effort to obtain more information on Page as part of its “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation. A 2019 Justice Department inspector general report found that the FBI made a number of significant errors in its applications.

“It’s been a very long battle, over four years since this illegal spying was happening, started during the Obama-Biden administration and it continued for over a year and after so many crimes have already been uncovered, by actually an Obama appointee, Mr. Horowitz, last December, this is just a clear, very clear-cut case that justice needs to be restored,” Page said on Sunday.

Page also said on Sunday that “now we have a very strong case put together,” adding that “there is a lot more that needs to be uncovered.”

Neither the FBI nor DOJ immediately responded to inquiries from Fox News.

President Trump told “Sunday Morning Futures” in an exclusive interview that Page’s lawsuit is “good news.”

“I think it’s going to be a very long battle ahead but I think one that’s going to be extremely important for where our country needs to go,” Page stressed on Sunday.

