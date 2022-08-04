Car carrying Rep. Jackie Walorski crossed center line and caused deadly crash, sheriff says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The wreck that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others was caused when the vehicle carrying the congresswoman crossed the center line, an Indiana sheriff’s office said.

Walorski, 58, communications director Emma Thomson, 28, and district director Zachary Potts, 27, were all killed in a Wednesday head-on collision in Elkhart County, Indiana.

Edith Schmucker, 56, the sole occupant of the colliding vehicle, was also killed. Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office released updated information Thursday that corrected what the office initially said Wednesday.

All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts, the office said, and Potts was driving the Toyota RAV4, with Walorski and Thomson as passengers.

“The information from the preliminary investigation at the scene, as to the direction of travel of the vehicles, was not correct. The continuing investigation has located eyewitness and video evidence,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

“The Toyota RAV 4 crossed the centerline for reasons that are unknown at this time and the two vehicles collided,” the office continued. “The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to interview witnesses and collect evidence from the scene and vehicles.”

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle shared their condolences after the tragic deaths of Walorski and the two staff members.

Walorski represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District since 2013 and was known as a bridge-building moderate.