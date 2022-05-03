NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Capitol police officer who fired a weapon inside the Cannon Office Building in Washington, D.C., Tuesday morning has been suspended pending an investigation.

“The Capitol Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is investigating the discharge of a USCP weapon inside a breakroom in the Cannon Office Building,” the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. “The officer has been suspended while OPR investigates the incident.”

“At this time, we cannot say more as this is an open investigation,” a department spokesperson added in an email to Fox News Digital.

CQ Roll Call reported that the incident was an accident on the officer’s part, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The Cannon House Office Building, completed in 1908, is the oldest House office building.