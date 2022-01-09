NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Capitol Police blocked off an area outside the Rayburn House Office Building Sunday morning, after a suspicious package was reportedly found in the area.

The D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency announced a road closure on Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and First Street SE just after 8 a.m., stating that this was “due to police activity.”

This was later reported to be due to a mysterious package at the Independence Avenue door to the House building, according to the Daily Mail’s Katelyn Caralle.

“Staff and other personnel are directed to AVOID THIS AREA until further notice,” read an announcement Caralle shared.

Fox News reached out to the Capitol Police for confirmation and an update to the situation.

The closure comes days after the nation’s capital commemorated one year since the riot at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, with remarks from officials, including President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Since then, Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger has said his department is better equipped to handle such an incident, although he has admitted that they are still “about 400 officers short of where we need to be.”