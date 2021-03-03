Capitol Police increase security amid 'possible' militia group plot to breach Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police are increasing security after obtaining intelligence to suggest a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, March 4.

“The United States Capitol Police Department is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex,” they said in a statement Wednesday. “We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4.”

The Capitol Police said that they “have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers.”

Capitol Police said it is working with “local, state and federal partners to stop any threats to the Capitol.”

“We are taking the intelligence seriously,” Capitol Police said in a statement. “Due to the sensitive nature of this information we cannot provide additional details at this time.”

CAPITOL RIOT HEARING: DC NATIONAL GUARD GENERAL SAYS 3 HOURS PASSED BEFORE ARMY APPROVED REQUEST ON JAN. 6

The warning comes as law enforcement agencies around Washington, D.C., are increasing security ahead of March 4.

In a memo to lawmakers, obtained by Fox News, Acting House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett on Monday said that officials are continuing to monitor “potential protests and activity surrounding what some have described as the ‘true Inauguration Day.’”

March 4 is the original day on which the U.S. inaugurated presidents.

President Biden took office at noon on Jan. 20, as prescribed by the 20th Amendment, ratified in 1933.

The warning comes less than two months after pro-Trump rioters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, during a joint session of Congress to certify the electoral college results in favor of Biden. The Jan. 6 Capitol riot left five people dead, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

MICHIGAN NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS COMPLAIN OF UNDERCOOKED, CONTAMINATED MEALS WHILE IN DC

The House voted to impeach Trump on Jan. 13 for inciting insurrection — making him the first president in United States history to be impeached by the House of Representatives twice. Trump was acquitted by the Senate last month.

Meanwhile, after the riot, the Department of Homeland Security issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin after consulting with the intelligence community and federal law enforcement partners, warning that “there is currently a heightened threat environment across the United States that is likely to persist over the coming weeks.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bulletin noted that the agency does not have any information to indicate any “specific” or “credible” plots, but cited violence and unrest across the country related to the presidential transition.

“DHS does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot; however, violent riots have continued in recent days and we remain concerned that individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances and ideological causes fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence,” the bulletin read.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.