Capitol police considering constructing temporary fence around Capitol ahead of the State of the Union

U.S. Capitol Police are bracing for a potential “Freedom Convoy” truck protest to Washington D.C. for President Biden‘s State of the Union address on March 1 and considering temporary fencing around the Capitol to prepare.

“The United States Capitol Police and the United States Secret Service have been closely working together to plan for the upcoming State of the Union,” the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement Friday. “The temporary inner-perimeter fence is part of those ongoing discussions and remains an option, however at this time no decision has been made.”

“Freedom Convoy” truckers have been protesting in Canada for weeks against coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates and caused a temporary blockade of the busy Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Windsor and Detroit.

Capitol Police say they are “aware” of similar protests coming to Washington D.C. and are making plans to both “facilitate” First Amendment protest activity while working with law enforcement agencies and the D.C. National Guard to prepare for the Biden’s major address.

“Law enforcement agencies across the National Capital Region are aware of plans for a series of truck convoys arriving in Washington, DC around the time of the State of the Union,” United States Capitol Police said. “As with any demonstration, the USCP will facilitate lawful First Amendment activity.”

The Capitol grounds were subjected to major fencing, policing and military presence following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. But the perimeter fencing has come down, and military personnel have left as the threat level lessened and some lawmakers and D.C. residents urged for a return to normalcy.

For Biden’s State of the Union address, all 535 members of Congress will be invited, although no guests will be permitted to accommodate social distancing guidelines.

The members will have to follow strict COVID-19 protocols – including masking and a negative PCR COVID-19 test one day prior to the event, according to a memo released this week by House Sergeant at Arms William Walker.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said earlier this month that it was “tracking reports of a potential convoy that may be planning to travel to several U.S. cities,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News on Feb. 9.

The department said at the time it has “not observed specific calls for violence within the United States associated with this convoy, and (is) working closely with our federal, state and local partners to continuously assess the threat environment and keep our communities safe.”

