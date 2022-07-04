Capitol July 4th concert resumes with in-person crowds after two years

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The annual Independence Day concert in the nation’s capital, dubbed “A Capitol Fourth,” is slated to allow in-person crowds for the first time in two years.

While July 4th has been celebrated at the Capitol and the White House for decades, usually with a fireworks display and other festivities, including a concert with popular performers, several of the annual events took a two-year hiatus from in-person crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Performers at Monday’s concert on the west front of the Capitol include Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams, Andy Grammer, Gloria Gaynor, Jake Owen, Emily Bear, Jack Everly, Chita Rivera, Rachel Platten and Keb’ Mo’.

In addition, performances from The National Symphony Orchestra, the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” and the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets are expected.

The event, which has been televised for more than 40 years, is being hosted by American country music artist Mickey Guyton.

The concert is slated to begin around 8 p.m. ET, and will be televised on several PBS platforms.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.