Cantwell staffer tests positive for coronavirus, closes DC office

A staff member in Sen. Maria Cantwell’s Washington, D.C., office has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the senator to close her two offices for sanitization.

The Washington state Democrat has had no known contact with the unnamed staffer, a statement from her office read. The senator requested that other staffers who may have been in contact with the person have access to the virus tests.

The staffer has been in isolation since first exhibiting symptoms.

Fears of the coronavirus in D.C. have generally been muted. The Capitol physician told lawmakers on Wednesday to avoid large crowds even as the building remains open to visitors.

At least six House members have self-quarantined for coming into contact with someone infected with the virus.

The latest is Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., the top Democrat on the Joint Economic Committee, who was in leadership meetings with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week and spoke at a leadership press conference Tuesday.

Mark Meadows, President Trump’s incoming White House chief of staff, may have come in contact with the Conservative Political Action Conference attendee who was diagnosed with the coronavirus and “out of an abundance of caution” will self-quarantine over the next two weeks.

He joins fellow Republican lawmakers—including Reps. Doug Collins of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida—who said they were in contact with the individual at CPAC. None are experiencing any symptoms.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz and the Associated Press contributed to this report