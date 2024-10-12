‘Can’t wait till the last minute’: NC congressman raises alarm on voter access in areas hard hit by Helene

The U.S. congressman representing one of the areas hit hardest by Helene is raising concerns about the deadly storm’s impact on voter access in the region.

“There will likely be some people out there that, for one reason or another, will not be able to exercise their most important constitutional right,” Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., told Fox News Digital in an interview Friday.

Edwards is urging his constituents to make plans now, sending out a press release to residents of his district roughly three weeks before Election Day, asking those who intend to vote to start figuring out how they will do so.

“I’ll also follow up with folks in the area and make offers to help get transportation for those folks that feel like they might not have a normal life or a transportation style to make it to the polls,” Edwards said.

“I’m concerned. But I also have a lot of confidence with the folks in the area to help folks exercise that constitutional right. We just have to start thinking about it now. We can’t wait till the last minute, as too many times we’re accustomed to doing.”

Hurricane Helene tore through the Southeast two weeks ago, leaving billions of dollars of destruction and more than 230 people dead across multiple states.

Edwards estimated his district alone has seen “about 100 deaths” but noted many were still missing.

“About 9,200 acres of western North Carolina was affected in 28 counties. About 6,000 of that is right here in my district,” he said.

In addition to the devastation to life and property, however, the storm could have potentially severe ramifications for the election. North Carolina and Georgia, two of the hardest-hit states, emerged as battlegrounds in the 2020 presidential race.

About 17% of North Carolina’s registered voters are in the counties designated as Helene disaster areas, according to Michael Bitzer, a professor of politics and history at Catawba College.

“Folks are still in the process of putting their lives together, desperately trying to get their power back on, trying to get in touch with their loved ones, trying to dig out from the debris and not really thinking that there’s an election coming up here in three weeks or so,” Edwards said.

“So, what I’m encouraging everyone to do is to start thinking about that now, to request an absentee ballot if you don’t think you’re going to be able to get to a poll or to plan to vote early.”

The North Carolina state legislature is already moving to mitigate possible issues.

State lawmakers approved $5 million in emergency funding for the State Board of Elections to deal with the storm’s effects, and they also expanded emergency measures put in place by the election board that allow counties to modify early voting days and locations.

On the federal level, Edwards said he would give the government’s response a “C-minus.”

“This storm was over about 10 a.m. on Friday, and it was into Tuesday before we saw the first boots on the ground from FEMA, before we saw the first helicopters with food and water,” he said.

Asked about outreach from U.S. leaders, Edwards said President Biden called him earlier on Friday but left a voicemail. He did not indicate whether he’d return the call.

“It was maybe a 10-second clip going, ‘Attaboy. Keep up the good work. We’re thinking about you,’” Edwards said.