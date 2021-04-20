Candace Owens slams Democrats, media for 'mob justice' in Derek Chauvin trial

Author and conservative analyst Candace Owens reacted to the guilty verdict lodged against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd as a symptom of a perpetual media and Democrat Party narrative absent many facts about the case.

Owens said Chauvin suffered “mob justice,” and the verdict was very likely influenced by politicians like Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and others who have threatened or condoned violence if the criminal justice system doesn’t award them a victory.

“What we are really seeing is mob justice, and that is really what happened with this entire trial. This was not a trial about George Floyd and Derek Chauvin,” she told “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “This was a trial about whether the media was powerful enough to create a simulation and decide upon a narrative absent any facts.”

Owens said a teenager’s cell phone video of Floyd’s encounter with Chauvin was played on a loop, while other information about the incident seemed intentionally left out, pointing to details about the fentanyl Floyd had ingested prior to his death.

“The media told us [Floyd] was a man who is just getting his life together. A good member of society, and he mixed up because a ‘racist white police officer’ had it out for him and killed him… All of that fell apart,” Owens said, adding that the Fentanyl context is ignored by the activists. “They kept hitting that narrative, and the Democrats are happy because they realized the media supports them and that now means Democrats can get whatever they want.”

People like Floyd can be treated “like pawns” in a political game, Owens added, remarking that with the threat of urban violence and looting, those in power can get their way.

“They can create a narrative and they can treat people like pawns and get them to basically say if we don’t get what we want, we will riot, if we lose, we will send these people like soldiers to destroy your neighborhoods, and that is exactly what has happened,” Owens noted.

“They are already moving the goalposts because they are saying right now that [Chauvin’s conviction] is not enough. That wasn’t justice, by the way… what they want is a perpetual revolution. It is why they want people to be ignorant. It is why they want people in the education system to learn nothing but race, and how to be angry.

“It is propaganda that is taking place in the mainstream media, and it is working … [with] critical race theory and all of this nonsense, to make sure we are mass-producing [human] failures that are angry and that are violent and that are willing to riot and loot on behalf of the Democrats because that is what they want right now: pawns in their nefarious schemes to take over this country.”

Owens also discussed Democrats’ party-line vote not to punish Waters for her remarks, saying, “I’m so old, Tucker, I can remember when a man said to ‘march peacefully and patriotically to the Capitol’ and that was considered an incitement to violence.”

Then-President Donald Trump spoke those comments on January 6 to a rally crowd on the White House Ellipse a short time before riotous behavior erupted further down Constitution Avenue at the U.S. Capitol.

Owens also called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for thanking Floyd for “sacrificing your life,” saying those comments ignored victims of Floyd’s previous criminal offenses.

“Imagine, Tucker, if you are one of his victims that is alive, one of his victims he armed-robbed, that this man’s name will always be synonymous with ‘justice’, how would that feel to you?” she asked.

“I feel like we are living in fiction right now in America. We are living in fiction because people are not strong enough to call out this stuff, and I feel like I am one of the only ones who has the courage to say I will not be mobbed into a different reality.”