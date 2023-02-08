Canadian lawmakers mock George Santos with office selfie ahead of Biden’s SOTU

A pair of Canadian lawmakers mocked Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., with a selfie outside his office prior to President Biden’ State of the Union address Tuesday.

Canadian Members of Parliament Anthony Housefather and Peter Julian posed for a picture with Santos’ plaque, highlighting that they had no plans to meet with the embattled congressman. The pair of lawmakers were part of a Canadian delegation meeting with U.S. lawmakers throughout this week.

“We have tons of important meetings with Members of Congress today. But [Julian] and I also stopped to take a photo outside the door of a member we are not meeting with,” Housefather wrote on Twitter.

Santos is facing widespread calls to resign after he admitted to lying about his work and education history during his congressional campaign last fall.

GEORGE SANTOS’ FORMER STAFFER ACCUSES CONGRESSMAN OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT, VIOLATING PAY RULES

The snipe from America’s neighbors came just hours before Santos would have a tense exchange with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on the floor of Congress as Biden was about to speak.

“You don’t belong here,” Romney appears to have said, in full view of C-SPAN cameras. “You ought to be embarrassed.”

BIDEN BOOED DURING STATE OF THE UNION FOR CLAIMING GOP WANTS TO CUT SOCIAL SECURITY, MEDICARE

Romney went on to call Santos an “a–,” to which the lawmaker responded, “You’re a bigger one.”

Santos secured himself an aisle seat sure to draw cameras as lawmakers, Supreme Court Justices and President Biden entered the room. Photos showed he had been shouldered out of the way by the time Biden himself came into the chamber, however.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He’s a sick puppy, he shouldn’t have been there,” Romney told NBC News reporter Frank Thorp after Biden’s speech. “Given the fact that he’s under ethics investigation he should be sitting in the back row and being quiet instead of parading in front of the president.”

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.