California state senator says he remembers Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker from 2013 nudist protests

California state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat, said that he remembers Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker from nudist protests in 2013 relating to the implementation of a San Francisco ban on public nudity.

David DePape, 42, is accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in their San Francisco home early on Friday morning.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said DePape is being charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and other felony charges in relation to the attack, which took place after 2 a.m.

Police were responding to a wellbeing check when officers found DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling with a hammer, according to Scott, adding that the officers saw DePape take the hammer away from Paul Pelosi, who then “violently assaulted” him.

According to a law enforcement source, the suspect was shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”

Wiener, a California state senator in the San Francisco area, told Fox News Digital that he remembers DePape from pro-nudist protests in 2013.

“[DePape] looked very familiar to me from when we were dealing with public nudity issues in 2012/2013,” Wiener said.

The protests came after Wiener sponsored legislation banning public nudity in 2012, according to ABC7.

Weiner said that DePape was associated with Gypsy Taub, who is a nudist activist in Berkeley.

“[DePape] was associated with this woman by the name of Gypsy Taub, who was like this very creepy person who, in addition to her activism around public nudity, she was a 9/11 denier,” Weiner said. “She was the ringleader, and she was extremely aggressive and creepy. … And I think he was one of the people in her work.”

The California state senator said that Taub and DePape weren’t considered “regular” nudist activists, but “they were more aggressive” and “they were creepy.”

“I just want to, you know, be very clear, that they were in a different category than the regular [nudist activists],” Wiener said.

DePape was tackled by police officers, who then took him into custody. Police are investigating a possible motive for the attack.

Drew Hammill, spokesman for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement on Friday afternoon that Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery to repair a skull fracture as well as other injuries.

“Earlier this morning, Paul Pelosi was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker,” Hammill said. “Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. His doctors expect a full recovery.”