California senate candidate blasts UC Berkeley for ‘pandering’ to anti-Israel protesters after debate canceled

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

FIRST ON FOX: The University of California, Berkeley canceled a fall debate between two California senate candidates in preparation for continued turmoil from continued campus protests.

In email correspondence obtained by Fox News Digital, a debate, tentatively scheduled for early fall on the California campus between Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey, was canceled after the school determined that they “did not have the capacity to ensure a safe and civil event.”

“World events have resulted in heightened tensions on campus, which are unlikely to dissipate by the fall and may be even more intense due to the November election,” email correspondence from Dr. Christine Trost, the Executive Director of The University of California, Berkeley’s College of Governmental Studies, said.

“After considerable reflection, we have determined that we do not have the capacity to ensure a safe and civil event,” Trost added. “We also don’t have the resources that would likely be needed to ensure adequate security for such a high profile event.”

BIDEN’S THREAT TO WITHOLD WEAPONS FROM ISRAEL SHOWS HE ‘FAVORS A HAMAS VICTORY,’ REPUBLICANS ARGUE

Former baseball player, Garvey, and Rep. Schiff is running for the consequential senate seat, which longtime Sen. Diane Feintein held until her death in Oct. 2023.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Garvey said that it was “terrible” that anti-Israel protesters are “dictating campus policy” – and preventing educational opportunities.

“It’s terrible how violent, pro-Hamas protesters are dictating campus policy, creating an unsafe environment for students, and preventing unique educational opportunities such as hosting this debate,” Garvey said.

Garvey called for college campuses to “stop pandering” to anti-Israel protesters.

“School administrators and politicians must stop pandering to these antisemitic campus occupations and riots. It’s time we stood up for democracy, freedom of speech, and the safety of students, faculty, and events,” he said. “This is a sad day for UC Berkeley.”

REPUBLICANS ACCUSE BIDEN OF CAVING TO ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS AS ‘SQUAD’ CLAIMS VICTORY

Schiff was not immediately available for comment, but had previously called for an end of antisemitic and hateful rhetoric on campuses.

“Jewish students should feel safe on campus. Period,” Schiff wrote in a X post. “That will never be the case if we allow situations like the one at Columbia — where antisemitic and hateful rhetoric is being loudly and proudly displayed — to be tolerated. This needs to stop.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Schiff, Christine Trost and UC Berkeley’s media department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.