California primary: Gov Newsom beats challengers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom emerged victorious in Tuesday’s primary.

The Democratic governor received just over 60% of the votes. Though Newsom did not make a public appearance, he tweeted on Tuesday to his 2 million followers.

“Across the country, Republicans are attacking our fundamental rights as Americans. Destroying democracy, stripping a woman of the right to choose, and standing idly by as gun violence claims far too many lives,” he said.

“[California] is the antidote – leading with compassion, [common sense] and science. Treasuring diversity, defending democracy and protecting our planet. Here’s to continuing that fight,” Newsom wrote.

This win comes just a year after Newsom decisively defeated a recall election.

Aiming to clinch his second and final four-year term, the governor is slated to face Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle in the November general election.

Dahle, a farmer who wants to suspend California’s gas tax, received approximately 17% of the votes.

“Why would you not reduce the gas tax?” the gubernatorial challenger asked, according to The Associated Press. “He doesn’t understand his policies are hurting people.”

Alternatively, Newsom has proposed sending up to $800 to people who own cars, plus spending another $750 million to give people free rides on California public transit for three months.

He has also vowed to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, and pushed for a new law that would let private citizens enforce a ban on some assault weapons.

“Californians are reeling from bad policies that are making it impossible to afford to live here. People who work by the hour, or live on a fixed income are being crushed,” Dahle wrote in a statement Tuesday evening. “We deserve a safe California where the laws are enforced and violent criminals are not let out early. Not building any water infrastructure for decades, forcing us to ration and skyrocketing food costs is a travesty.”

And yet, at the beginning of another early wildfire season and regardless of issues like inflation, rising crime and the homelessness crisis, voter turnout was small.

