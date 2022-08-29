California poised to pass bill limiting solitary confinement for prisoners, no more than 15 consecutive days

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California lawmakers are on the verge of passing a bill that would significantly scale back solitary confinement in prisons, jails and private immigration detention centers.

Under the California Mandela Act, AB 2632, solitary confinement would be limited to no more than 15 consecutive days and no more than 45 days total in a 180-day period.

Meanwhile, solitary confinement would be eliminated entirely for pregnant women, people with certain disabilities and inmates under 25 or over 65.

Sources tell Fox News that the current vote in the Senate for AB2632 is 20-10. It needs 21 to pass.

Assemblyman Chris Holden, D-Pasadena, who introduced the bill in February, previously called solitary confinement “cruel and a racial justice issue that does nothing for the rehabilitation of a person.”

“Not only is it deemed as cruel and unusual punishment by the United Nations, but it deeply damages the psyche of a person,” Holden said, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The bill passed

NEW ORLEANS MAN WRONGFULLY CONVICTED OF RAPE RELEASED FROM PRISON AFTER 36 YEARS; OTHERS COULD BE NEXT

Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, who is running for governor to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, has criticized the bill, arguing that it would allow gang leaders to be free among the general population.

“Basically, we have no tools to keep other prisoners safe from people who are very violent in prison,” Dahle said. “If you’re in prison here in California, and you’re violent against other prisoners, or you’re using your ability to be a gang leader, this is very egregious towards other prisoners.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to Holden’s office for comment and will update this story accordingly.