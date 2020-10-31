California pastor explains Trump vote with 'clear conscience'

The leader of an influential California megachurch says he’s voting for President Trump with “confidence” after comparing his accomplishments to Joe Biden’s nearly half-century-long voting record.

Bill Johnson, a fifth-generation pastor and senior leader of Bethel Church in Redding, located in the northern part of the Golden State, shared his reasoning in an op-ed for The Christian Post, saying the mainstream media has falsely portrayed the president as a “racist, misogynist, and xenophobe.”

The “Born for Significance” author said it’s surprising to many that Trump has “undeniably accomplished — or attempted to accomplish — a majority of his main campaign promises” during his first term. Johnson said it’s “an honorable character trait of any elected official to follow through on their commitments.”

PROMINENT PASTOR GETS BACKLASH FOR EXPLAINING WHY HE ISN’T VOTING FOR TRUMP OR BIDEN

“For me it is worthy of note that I’ve never seen a president who loved prayer as much as Donald Trump — and that includes from those I voted for and those I didn’t,” Johnson, who regularly preaches on revival and the Holy Spirit, said. “His passion for godly counsel is also legendary. His historic actions for Israel should appeal to believers, as the biblical mandate to pray supportively for Jerusalem is a clear priority in scripture.”

Johnson, explaining that he isn’t trying to coerce anyone or tell them who to vote for, said he believes Trump “is the only one who isn’t owned by either party, and is fully capable through courage and boldness to bring about the changes needed.”

TRUMP, ONCE PRESBYTERIAN, NOW SAYS HE’S A ‘NONDENOMINATIONAL CHRISTIAN’

The church’s silence in California, Johnson added, has allowed “taxpayer-funded gender transition drugs and surgeries available to children … that could undermine parental consent. This is insanity … we must act.”

The charismatic pastor said the excuse of “I only have one vote and my vote doesn’t really matter” is a lie from the devil meant to silence millions of voices.

BIDEN SAYS CATHOLIC FAITH GUIDES POLICIES BUT GETS HIT ON ABORTION, RELIGIOUS FREEDOM

Johnson said he will continue to pray for Trump and his family, as he did for former presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama, “that he would have great wisdom for his near impossible assignment, and that he would always listen to godly counsel … that he would increase in favor with God and man.”

He added: “I pray for those who are in fear or uncertainty leading up to this election, that God Himself would give them peace and a hope-filled promise. And finally I pray that each of us would have a life of realizing the fulfillment of dreams, with great health and blessing in every area of life.”

Trump, who recently announced he no longer identifies as Presbyterian but as a non-denominational Christian, carried the evangelical vote with 80 percent of support in 2016 and is expected to maintain that or have even greater support Nov. 3, according to recent polls.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

But that hasn’t stoppedBiden, the former vice president, from trying to chip away at the key conservative voting bloc, attempting to assure evangelicals who feel the Democratic Party is hostile to their faith that they can vote for him.

The Biden campaign has placed ads on Christian radio stations and hired a White evangelical to lead its faith outreach. The candidate also authored an op-ed for The Christian Post about how his Catholic faith influences his policies.