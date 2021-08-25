California models take Newsom recall push to social media

Several California Instagram influencer models are urging their followers to vote to recall the state’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“If you wanna save the state of California, you need to vote yes,” model and actress Korrina Rico posted on Instagram to her almost 150,000 followers, as first reported by the Washington Free Beacon. “I’m calling out all the influencers right now, September 14 is the day we need to recall him.”

Rico’s video prompted a response from fellow model Chelsea Heath who also slammed the California governor in a message to her roughly 70,000 followers.

“If you live in the state of California, let’s please get this guy out of office,” Heath said in a Tuesday Instagram post. “He’s done so much damage to our state and there isn’t a point of return right now, so the best thing to do is vote. I don’t care if you vote Democrat or Republican, let’s just get this guy out and get our state back to where it needs to be.”

Rico says she voted for Gavin Newsom in 2018 but now supports the leading Republican challenger Larry Elder.

“I know there’s a lot of controversy because one of the top running candidates, Larry Elder, is quote unquote Republican,” Rico said. “He’s an African American man who grew up in South Central on the street. This is not a career politician from a family of generational wealth, that has no idea what it’s like to live on the streets.”

California voters will decide Newsom’s fate on September 14 when they return their ballots and answer a “yes” or “no” question as to whether or not Newsom, who has been widely panned for his strict coronavirus restrictions, an enormous homelessness crisis, and liberal policies, should be removed from office. If more than 50% of voters say yes, whichever of his challengers on the ballot receives the most votes will be the new governor.

CNN noted on Wednesday that Newsom’s support appears to be “dwindling” and conservative radio host Larry Elder, who leads the Republican field according to recent polls, has been the subject of several aggressive attack ads launched by Newsom’s political apparatus.

President Joe Biden is reportedly set to campaign for Newsom in the next two days.