California launches taxpayer-funded website promoting state’s abortion services

California on Tuesday launched a taxpayer-funded website promoting abortion services and resources in the state – even to non-residents.

“California just launched a brand-new resource. A resource for those seeking reproductive care, whether you live here or not,” Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a recorded video.

Abortion.ca.gov, lists clinics, links to financial help for travel and lodging and lets teenagers in other states know they don’t need their parents’ permission to get an abortion in the state. The site also has sections devoted to illegal immigrants in the U.S., saying federal policies keep immigration officials away from health care facilities.

The website has a map showing the location of 166 abortion clinics statewide. People can click to see an entire map, or they can enter a city and get a list of clinics nearby. It also says people who live in California can get abortion medication by mail, forgoing the need to visit a clinic.

Newsom said the website does not track visitors’ personal information.

“Abortion remains legal and protected in California. We have your back,” Newsom said.

The website is part of the governor’s pledge to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The state recently allocated $200 million to strengthen access to abortion in California, including $1 million to build a website promoting the state’s abortion services.

Anti-abortion advocates have lamented the use of public funds to boost such services, arguing California has other problems more deserving of public funding.

The website’s launch came as Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced a bill that would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Graham portrayed his bill as a “responsible alternative” to what he says are permissive laws favored by Democrats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.