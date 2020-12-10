California Gov. Newsom flip-flops on 'disturbing' beaches in tweet

California Gov. Gavin Newsom urged state residents to “go to the beach” as a way of staying active during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, months after he shut down beaches in Orange County due to what he described as “disturbing” crowd sizes.

Newsom tweeted a list of activities the public could safely enjoy as the state contends with record spikes in COVID-19 cases. The governor said residents should go to the beach, take their kids to the playground, go on a hike or walk their dogs – though he has taken steps to curtail those activities in recent weeks.

“Mental health is physical health,” Newsom said. “Staying active & connected right now is so important. Get outdoors with your household safely. Explore your neighborhood & CA’s beauty!”

Newsom’s office did not immeditely respond to a request for comment.

Newsom faced criticism in late April when he ordered the closure of Orange County beaches in response to “disturbing” images of overcrowding in Newport Beach and other locations. At the time, a local Republican lawmaker described his action as “arbitrary” and an “act of retribution against Orange County,” Politico reported.

Earlier this month, Newsom announced plans for a regional stay-at-home order that will take effect in any of five regions if the number of available intensive care units at local hospitals falls below 15% capacity. The orders would shut down non-essential businesses and require residents to shelter in place.

Initially, Newsom’s lockdown order called for the closure of outdoor playgrounds. However, state officials reversed course after pushback from parents and lawmakers who argued the playgrounds should be considered essential as an outlet for children during the pandemic.

Newsom has argued that coronavirus-related restrictions are necessary to protect public health amid an unprecedented surge of cases in California and other states. In November, the governor moved most of the state’s counties to the most restrictive “purple” tier of lockdown measures.

Last month, the governor drew intense criticism after he was spotted at a group dinner at luxury restaurant French Laundry in violation of state guidelines. Newsom later apologized for the incident.