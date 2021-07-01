California Gov. Gavin Newsom recall vote set for Sept. 14

The recall election for California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set for Sept. 14.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis chose the date just hours after the recall was formally certified.

On Sept. 14, California voters will be asked two questions: 1. if they want to recall Newsom, and 2. if so, who should replace him. If 50% or more of voters answer “yes” to the first question, the candidate with the most votes in question two becomes the next governor of the U.S.’s most populous state.