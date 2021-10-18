California: Gas-powered lawn equipment tops long list of things banned by Newsom

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law this month that forbids the sale of new gas-powered lawn equipment, topping a long list of things he’s banned since assuming office in 2019.

The new state law, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, will phase out the sale of new gas-powered equipment using small off-road engines, which can include anything from lawn mowers to backup generators to pressure washers. It also orders regulators to offer rebates for landscaping businesses to change out their equipment in time for 2024.

The law is among dozens signed by the governor earlier this month after he defeated a Republican-led attempt to recall him. One law signed by the governor on Oct. 8 bans large retailers from not including a gender-neutral aisle or section for children’s toys. Beginning in 2024, stores with 500 or more employees will be required to maintain a gender-neutral area with children’s items and toys, excluding clothes, and those who don’t comply will face fines as much as $250 for the first violation and $500 for subsequent violations.

Other laws signed by Newsom this month include a mandate for menstrual products to be provided for free in public schools and colleges, and that all high school students take a course in ethnic studies in order to graduate starting in the 2029-30 school year. He also signed a law banning restaurants from giving away single-use plasticware, condiments, and utensils unless specifically requested by the customer.

Last month, he made it illegal to film someone near an abortion clinic for the purpose of intimidation — a law believed to be the first of its kind in the country.

In June, the Newsom administration added five more states, including Florida, to California’s list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that supposedly discriminate against the LGBTQ community. California’s total list of banned states for non-essential travel is now 18, or more than a third of the country.

In April, Newsom banned new fracking permits starting in 2024 and ordered the California Air Resources Board to analyze how to end all oil extraction in the state by 2045. In June of last year, Newsom banned state executions, albeit temporarily, by signing an executive order putting a moratorium on the death penalty in California. A couple of months later, he ordered regulators to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars and trucks in California by 2035.

In 2019, Newsom signed a law making California the first state to ban the manufacture and sale of animal fur starting in 2023, and he banned most animals from circus shows, except cats, dogs and horses.

Newsom also issued an unprecedented number of executive orders in his state at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, shutting down private businesses, churches and indoor dining. In November of last year, he came under fire after mingling without mask with California Medical Association officials at a semi-indoors party at The French Laundry restaurant in Napa. He later called it a “bad mistake” — the same day he banned indoor dining in most counties.

Newsom’s heavy-handed approach to the pandemic played a key role in spurring the recall effort against the governor last month, which failed.