California could be hit with ‘conservative tsunami’ after group’s voter registration efforts: Grenell

EXCLUSIVE: “Fix California” founder Amb. Ric Grenell says the Golden State is “about to be hit with a conservative tsunami” after the organization registered thousands of new right-leaning voters ahead of Election Day.

The 501c4 nonprofit organization is currently registering more than 10,000 conservative voters a month in California – a traditionally blue state – and working to engage as many conservatives as possible to “advance common sense values” in the state and to address the “most pressing issues” for “freedom-minded individuals,” including election integrity and conservative engagement.

“Fix California” used voter and consumer data to identify more than 1.4 million unregistered voters in the state who identify with the organization’s conservative mission.

GRENELL GROUP TARGETS 1.4 MILLION POTENTIAL CALIFORNIA CONSERVATIVES TO REGISTER AS VOTERS BEFORE NOVEMBER

“This is the type of investment and work that has been missing in California for decades–and it’s why so many conservative voters flee the state,” Grenell, who served as acting director of National Intelligence during the Trump administration and in a number of other top roles, told Fox News Digital. “I decided I am not moving–I am going to lead the fight to restore the values and policies that made California the place everyone wanted to live.”

“Fix California” is currently registering conservative voters through peer-to-peer digital engagement and through phone banking.

And their efforts seem to be making a difference.

GRENELL GROUP SEEKS TO RESHAPE CALIFORNIA POLITICS BEYOND RECALL: CALIFORNIANS WANT ‘PERMANENT CHANGE’

Fox News’ Power Rankings has identified shifts in races for California congressional districts where the organization has been focusing on registering voters, including in counties like Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside and San Diego ahead of the midterm elections.

Two districts in the Los Angeles area are shifting right. The first is California’s 27th district in Northern Los Angeles County, where incumbent GOP Rep. Mike Garcia is facing Democrat Christy Smith. The race had been ranked as a toss up, but has shifted to leans Republican.

FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS: REPUBLICANS EXPECTED TO CONTROL HOUSE, BUT BOTH PARTIES HOLD ON TO PATHWAYS IN SENATE

The other is California’s 47th district, just south of Los Angeles, including Irvine and Huntington Beach. There, the incumbent Democrat, Rep. Katie Porter, is facing Republican former Assemblyman Scott Baugh. The race has shifted from leaning Democrat, to a toss up.

And the race in California’s 49th congressional district between Democrat Rep. Mike Levin and Republican Brian Maryott has also shifted from leaning Democrat to a toss up.

“This isn’t about politics or even one election cycle,” Grenell told Fox News Digital. “It is about making sure California is a state that provides opportunity, prosperity, and safety for generations to come.”

Grenell added that the organization’s work “isn’t stopping” on Election Day.

“There’s a lot more work to be done,” he said.