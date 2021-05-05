Caitlyn Jenner promises to 'veto any tax increase' if elected governor

Caitlyn Jenner, who recently made a splash jumping into the recall race to try and unseat California Gov. Gavin Newsom, promised to veto any tax increase in her state if elected governor.

“Just one of my solutions to save California,” Jenner wrote in a tweet quoting her plan.

“When I’m Governor, I’ll veto any tax increase. Period,” the former Olympian and famed member of the Kardashian dynasty wrote under the “Solutions” tab of her campaign website.

Jenner has identified herself as an “#lgbt fiscal conservative and socially liberal candidate.”

“California has the highest personal income tax and highest state sales tax in the country. Add in property tax, federal tax, local tax, gas tax, excise taxes and some kind of government fee on nearly everything we do,” Jenner added.

“Newsom’s Administration is built upon a flawed viewpoint that we provide an endless stream of funding for a government that rarely cuts back, almost never assesses progress and outright rejects accountability,” Jenner wrote in a jab at her incumbent opponent.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate also promised to “cut duplicate programs,” “streamline spending” and “hold the legislature accountable” if elected.

Among other priorities on her solutions page are cutting regulations, reopening schools and businesses, and addressing the affordable housing and homelessness crisis in the Golden State.

Newsom is facing an upcoming special election, likely to be held in the fall, after recall organizers cleared the bar of garnering nearly 1.5 million signatures for their petition. A governor has not been successfully recalled since 2003, when another celebrity replaced Gray Davis — Arnold Schwarzenegger.

A number of eager GOP candidates sprung into the race, but the Newsom campaign immediately went on the offense when Jenner announced her run last month, attempting to tie her to former President Trump.

Jenner released her first video of the campaign on Tuesday. The video hammers Newsom as an “elitist” and says it’s “time to reopen” after coronavirus lockdowns.

Jenner, who will appear on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” Wednesday, enters a field of candidates that includes 2018 Republican gubernatorial nominee John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Falconer and others. Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, who has been a public supporter of the recall effort, has neither confirmed that he will get involved in the recall race nor dispelled rumors that he is considering it.

The recall ballot has two questions. The first is whether the sitting governor should be recalled. The second is, if more than half of voters say yes to the first question, who should replace the governor. More than 50% of Californians would have to vote “yes” to the first question in order for any in the crowded field of Republicans to have a shot.