Byron Donalds unleashes on Dem Trump ‘lies,’ says there’s one metric he will use to lead

Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donald slammed Democrats for promoting and spreading “lies” about what President-elect Donald Trump’s second administration will look like, saying that Trump is focused on creating “success” for all Americans.

“For the American people who have been listening to these lies from the Democratic left: I will tell you, this is not something that Donald Trump has ever spoken to or he’s committed to whatsoever. There’s no enemies list. I mean, yeah, there are people who’ve been opposed to him, but he is focused on the American people,” Donalds told Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday” when asked about Americans who report being fearful of a second Trump administration.

“Job number one is securing our border and beginning the process of deporting illegal immigrants out of our country. Job number two is getting our economy thriving again, becoming energy dominant again. That’s his focus. His focus is the American people, not some enemies list that only gets talked about in the Daily Kos or Salon.com or any other place like that,” he said.

MSNBC’S AL SHARPTON, DONNY DEUTSCH ‘CONVINCED’ THEY’LL BE PUT ON ENEMY ‘LIST’ IF TRUMP ELECTED

Trump locked down the presidential election in the early morning hours last Wednesday, after he won battleground states such as Pennsylvania and Georgia. He ultimately secured 312 Electoral College votes to Harris’ 226, and also won the popular vote. Amid his campaign and afterward, Democrats and left-wing media pundits claimed that Trump would re-enter the Oval Office armed with an “enemies list” of those he would allegedly target once inaugurated as president.

Donalds said that American success is Trump’s top concern, arguing that that metric will be used to demonstrate that Trump is “back in charge of running this nation.”

“He’s focused on making our country great. And what will happen in our country is, success is going to be the measurements that he will use to demonstrate he’s back in the White House and back in charge of running this nation. The metric is success. There is no other measure,” he continued.

CNN HOST CLASHES WITH GOP LAWMAKER OVER TRUMP SAYING HE’LL PROTECT WOMEN WHETHER THEY ‘LIKE IT OR NOT’

Donalds continued in his interview Sunday morning on Fox News that Trump’s victory had been aided by Black and Hispanic voters. Trump made substantial in-roads with minority communities this year over 2020, with a Fox News Voter Analysis finding he earned a six-point gain among Hispanic voters this year over 2020, and a seven-point gain among Black voters.

REP. BYRON DONALDS UNLEASHES ON CNBC HOST AFTER HE SAYS ‘VITRIOL’ NOT A FEATURE AT HARRIS RALLIES

“What you heard from Black men, and you heard also from Hispanic men, you heard also from, in part, suburban women: They want a country that is safe. They want an economy that is thriving. And Donald Trump is going to deliver on all of those promises,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I heard the same thing talking to Black men that I heard talking to anybody across our country. How are we going to get ahead and make more money, be able to pass something on to our children? How are we going to secure this southern border? It’s not fair that you have illegals coming in, getting gas cards, getting hotel stays and all the like. That’s not right. And actually, you’ll notice that the city of New York is now announcing not giving out any more food cards, these food cards. That’s because of Donald Trump and the fact that he won,” Donalds said.