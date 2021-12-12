NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The husband of U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appears less than enthusiastic about having to repay his student loans.

Chasten Buttigieg, who recently became a father to newborn twins with the transportation secretary, posted a screenshot on Instagram Saturday of a notification that his student loan relief from the COVID-19 pandemic will expire on January 31, 2022.

BUTTIGIEG, HUSBAND CHASTEN MOCKED FOR COMPLAINING ABOUT HIGH RENT IN DC

“Chasten, your student loan payments restart after January 31, 2022,” the notice read, according to a screenshot tweeted by Politico’s Michael Stratford. “You’ll soon receive a bill from your student loan servicer.”

“LOL no thank you Merry Christmas next,” Chasten captioned the post.

Stratford surmised that “Chasten doesn’t appear to be a fan of the Biden admin’s plan to restart student loan payments next month.”

“These are the guys who complained that they couldn’t afford rent in DC on Pete’s $220K salary (and all their money from writing books),” Republican strategist Matt Whitlock commented. “A good reminder that the left’s ‘cancel student loan debt’ goal would overwhelmingly help financially comfortable people.”

Chasten faced ridicule in July after he complained about rent prices in Washington, D.C., claiming he and his husband “couldn’t afford” anything bigger than a one-bedroom apartment.

The transportation secretary’s salary is $221,400 and Chasten is a part-time drama school teacher. In addition to their D.C. apartment, the couple owns a home on Lake Michigan in Traverse City, which they purchased this year after selling their home in South Bend, The Washington Post reported at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Commentators on both sides of the political aisle mocked the Buttigieges at the time, adding that most Americans don’t have the luxury of having two residences.

“Imagine being so far removed from the real world that you complain about your $4,500/mo apartment not having a den,” Abigail Marone, press secretary for Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo, tweeted at the time. “Americans are struggling to afford basic necessities thanks to #bidenflation but poor Pete & Chasten don’t get a den in their high-end building. Boo hoo.”