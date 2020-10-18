Buttigieg blasts Trump foreign policy, calls him 'destabilizing force literally everywhere he goes'

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg once blasted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his foreign policy record, but now defends him while claiming that President Trump is a “disaster” in that area.

Buttigieg, who ran against Biden in the Democratic primaries, appeared on “Fox News Sunday” speaking in favor of Biden’s campaign, and called Trump a “destabilizing force literally everywhere he goes.”

Buttigieg, who joined Biden’s transition team in September, had previously blasted the former vice president for supporting the Iraq war under President George W. Bush.

“He supported the worst foreign policy decision made by the United States in my lifetime, which was the decision to invade Iraq,” Buttigieg once said.

