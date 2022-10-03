Businessman Rick Caruso cuts Karen Bass’ lead in Los Angeles mayoral race: New poll

A new poll shows businessman Rick Caruso has significantly cut into Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass’ lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles.

According to the poll, conducted by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, Bass leads Caruso by just three percentage points among registered voters in the city, 34% to 31%, down from a double-digit lead she held over the Republican-turned-Democrat back in the summer.

Among likely voters, however, Bass still holds a significant advantage over Caruso, leading with 46% to his 31% with just a little over five weeks ahead of Election Day. That margin, however, has also been reduced from a more than 20-point lead just last month.

BATTLE FOR THE HOUSE: THESE DEEP BLUE SEATS COULD FLIP RED IN NOVEMBER’S MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Bass has her strongest advantage with Black voters, who favor her over Caruso 67% to 16%, with 17% still undecided.

Caruso’s greatest advantage is with Asian voters, who favor him over Bass 51% to 29%, with 20% still undecided.

Every other racial demographic favors Bass, while Caruso is favored by both Republicans and those not aligned with a particular political party.

WISCONSIN GUBERNTORIAL CHALLENGER TIM MICHELS VOWS TO RESTORE ‘RULE OF LAW’ IF ELECTED IN NOVEMBER

Bass has been largely endorsed by Democratic leadership, including by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as by President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Caruso has received endorsements from Tesla CEO Elon Musk and celebrity Kim Kardashian, as well as from the Los Angeles Police Protective League, a law enforcement union.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The general election will be held Nov. 8.