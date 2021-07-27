Burgess Owens introduces bill banning racial segregation in federal diversity trainings

Rep. Burgess Owens introduced a bill Tuesday that would ban the federal government from funding diversity trainings that divide employees based on their race.

Owens’ Say No To Indoctrination Act comes in response to the spread of the controversial doctrine of critical race theory in schools, governments, and corporations nationwide.

“From the Tulsa Race Massacre to Jim Crow and Juneteenth, young Americans deserve to learn about all significant events in our country’s history,” the Utah Republican said about his legislation.

“Critical race theory, however, teaches students that America is irredeemably racist and intrinsic characteristics like race, color, and national origin define you. As we strive to address injustice, I’m proud to introduce the say no to indoctrination act to keep taxpayer dollars from funding discriminatory practices and divisive worldviews.”

Owens’ bill was first reported by the Daily Caller.

In June, President Biden signed an executive order that required race and diversity trainings at the federal government level which Republicans have argued is divisive and only enflames racial tensions.

Last summer, government employees in Seattle were segregated based on race during diversity training and white employees were instructed on how to “undo” their “whiteness.”

Former President Trump issued an executive order during his presidency intended to curb the spread of the divisive training, but that order was rescinded by President Biden.

“This poisonous left-wing doctrine is flagrant racism, plain and simple, and it has no place in our schools, no place in our military and no place in our country,” Trump said during a speech in Arizona over the weekend.

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted that the Biden administration is not pushing critical race theory in schools despite promoting a handbook promoting the teachings.