Building Trump shooter used to fire shots at president was responsibility of local police: source

Local law enforcement had responsibility for the building where Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots at former President Trump on Saturday, Fox News has learned.

The building Crooks fired from was a “rally point” for one of the local counter sniper teams, according to a federal law enforcement official familiar with the security plans.

The source also said that a team was actually stationed in, or near, the building. There were four counter sniper teams at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, including two from the Secret Service and two from local law enforcement.

The source also added that the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that one officer climbed up onto the roof, saw Crooks armed with a rifle and retreated. Soon after that, Crooks began to fire, according to the source. Moments later, a Secret Service counter sniper fired on, and killed, Crooks.

LIVE UPDATES: TRUMP TO SOLDIER ON AT RNC AS SECRET SERVICE FACES GROWING SCRUTINY OVER ITS HISTORIC FAILURE

The Butler County Sheriff’s Department has declined to comment.

Trump had just begun speaking at a rally on Saturday evening when the gunman, later identified as Crooks, fired multiple shots toward the stage.

TRUMP BREAKS SILENCE ON ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: ‘I’M NOT SUPPOSED TO BE HERE’

Trump was seen hitting the deck as Secret Service agents rushed the stage to surround the former president. Moments later, a bloodied Trump stood up and pumped his fist before the agents escorted him off the stage.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least one rally attendee was killed, and two spectators were critically injured, authorities said. The man killed was identified as 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief from the area.