Brothers who lost father in New York nursing home demand Cuomo 'admit a mistake': 'Stop playing politics'

New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to “stop playing politics” and “admit a mistake” in ordering nursing homes to take in COVID-positive patients, two Brooklyn brothers who lost their father in the pandemic told “America Reports” Friday.

Daniel and Peter Arbeeny, two longtime Democrats, told co-hosts John Roberts and Sandra Smith they want the governor to speak frankly with them and those who lost loved ones.

“He said the same thing today as he said when we claimed that the death [count] of 6,800 was wrong. They were misleading, and they were hiding the numbers. So he has made this political,” said Peter Arbeeny. “He shouldn’t be saying the same thing today, because the facts are that we were correct five, six months ago, because the numbers went from 6,800 [deaths] to 15,000.

“So he cannot use the same political rhetoric and say … that this is a political football by the Republican Party,” Peter added. “I’m a Democrat. I became a Democrat because of his [Cuomo’s] father, because I believed in the Democratic Party and his father attracted me to it.”

Cuomo’s father Mario served three terms as the state’s governor and was a prominent figure in the Democratic Party of the 1980s and early 1990s.

“He needs to admit a mistake. He needs to apologize to us in person so we can all move on and stop playing politics,” Peter said. “This is not political. People did die. So I can agree with the governor that people died. But … somebody has to fact check him, because he stated that COVID was brought into the nursing home by the visitors, including the employees.

“But for the entire six weeks, the visitors weren’t allowed in to the nursing home.”

Daniel Arbeeny told hosts Sandra Smith that their 89-year-old father undoubtedly died because COVID was introduced into his Brooklyn nursing home.

“There are about 100,000 New Yorkers who lost loved ones,” he suggested. “If you take 15,000 [nursing home deaths and add] five, six, seven people per family, that’s a lot of people in our state that are devastated by this. We couldn’t bury our families. We couldn’t have funerals.