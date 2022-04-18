Brooklyn Dem rapper running for office blasted police in profanity-fueled tweets

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A rapper turned Democratic candidate running for office in Brooklyn has spent years spewing anti-cop rhetoric online and advocating to abolish the police, most recently lashing out against the NYPD after last week’s Brooklyn subway attack that left 29 people injured, including ten suffering gunshot wounds.

Noah Weston, known as the rapper Soul Khan, announced in February that he’s running for Democratic district leader of Assembly District 46 in Brooklyn in response to the “indifference and broken promises” of President Biden and the “callousness and cruelty” of New York City Mayor Eric Adams so that he can “transform” what he perceives as failures of the Democratic Party “from the ground up.”

His anti-cop rhetoric predated his decision to run, stretching back to at least 2020 following the death of George Floyd, according to a report by the New York Post published Sunday highlighting past tweets shared by Weston through the verified account “clips4congress” with the handle @soulkhan, as well as through his new campaign account “Noah Weston for District Leader” with the handle @noah4DL.

“The greatest threats in this city are Eric Adams and the NYPD,” Weston tweeted Saturday, responding to a message about police arriving to 10th St. and Avenue B to clear a homeless encampment.

Weston, who is running on the “For the People” slate alongside congressional candidate Brittany Ramos De Barros and Assemblyman Mathylde Frontus in southern Brooklyn, also lambasted NYPD after Brooklyn accused subway terrorist Frank James was apprehended following a 30-hour manhunt.

Investigators said several citizens, including one suspect caller believed to be James himself, tipped police off to his whereabouts in Manhattan’s East Village.

“Frank James did more than the NYPD to locate Frank James,” Weston tweeted on April 13.

“No serious adult can continue to treat our police as anything but a colossal waste of money that would be better spent on resources for communities,” he added.

In past tweets, Weston has described police officers as “f***ing pigs,” “plague rats” and “sacks of s***” In April 2021 after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of Floyd’s murder, Weston tweeted: “Bless the jury, f*** the pigs, and keep fighting [to] abolish, not reform.”

In response to a New York Post report, Weston tweeted Sunday, “everything I said was accurate and I would say it again.”