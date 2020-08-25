Brit Hume asks 'which scientists' Biden will listen to when deciding whether to shut down US

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said over the weekend he would “listen to the scientists” when determining whether to order a nationwide economic shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That prompted Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume to ask “Which scientists?” on “Special Report” Monday.

“[Would Biden listen to] Only the epidemiologists, which is what we’ve been getting from Trump and the administration so far? Or other scientists, those that are experts in mental health, those that are experts in pediatric health … experts in the economy?” Hume asked. “Economics, after all, is after a science.”

In an interview with ABC News that aired Sunday, the former vice president was asked whether he would be willing to shut down the country if a nasty flu season coincided with a second wave of coronavirus.

“I would shut it down,” Biden said. “I would listen to the scientists.”

“Listening to the scientists could mean a lot of things,” Hume continued Monday. “I have a hunch that what Biden is talking about is listening to people like Drs. [Anthony Fauci and [Deborah] Birx, whom he implies Trump has ignored. But no one has identified to me all the things that they recommended that Trump didn’t do.

“As far as I can tell, he has just about done what they’ve told him to, and the result was a shutdown that I think Trump privately and to some extent publically, thinks was a disaster.”

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.