Bret Baier says Biden's choice of Kamala Harris will make ‘diehard’ Democrats feel ‘at ease’

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s choice of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate will make “diehard Democrats … feel at ease,” “Special Report” anchor Bret Baier told “Your World” Tuesday.

“She’s already been through the fire in a presidential race,” Baier told host Neil Cavuto. “She’s been, obviously, a contender against Joe Biden … So there is that, you know, that tension from that first debate that will be pointed to, but she also endorsed him and spoke for him many times on the campaign trail.”

Baier added that the former vice president won’t have to work on redesigning his campaign or create “magic excitement” for Harris since she has already received a lot of attention due to her background.

“She was born to an Indian mother and Jamaican father,” he said. “She has a long history in California as California’s attorney general, San Francisco’s district attorney. And in this time in law enforcement, it’s an interesting pick as well.”

Baier also pointed out that Harris being the first Black woman on a major party’s ticket is historic and predicted she would bring stability to the campaign.

“[She] is a 55-year-old who is a senator who also ran for president,” he said. “So there is the stability there of someone who has been through a lot of questions, a lot of debates, [has been] under the scrutiny already. And, you know, can handle the fire in the eyes of the Biden campaign.”

Biden and Harris are set to appear at their first event as a ticket Wednesday in Delaware.