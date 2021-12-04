Bret Baier hosts keynote discussion with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Reagan National Defense Forum

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News’ Bret Baier is hosting a keynote discussion with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California, Saturday.

The top military official is expected to address the importance of global partnerships and why it is in the best interest of the U.S. to bolster international ties.

The forum comes as China and Russia continue to build up aggressive defenses not seen since World War II.

The forum Saturday includes remarks by foreign policy experts and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle on Biden’s break from the former President Trump administration’s “America first” strategy – which some officials argue has weakened U.S. standing globally.

