‘Brazen attack’: Trump blasts Biden after 3 US service members killed by Iran-backed militia

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former President Trump had choice words for the Biden administration after three U.S. service members were killed and at least 25 others were injured in a drone attack on an outpost in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border on Sunday.

“The drone attack on a U.S. Military Installation in Jordan, killing 3 American Servicemembers, and wounding many more, marks a horrible day for America. My most profound sympathies go to the Families of the Brave Servicemembers (sic) we have lost,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

He continued his first part of a three-part series by asking for all Americans to join him in praying for those who were wounded and calling out President Biden and his administration.

“This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender,” Trump continued. “Three years ago, Iran was weak, broke, and totally under control. Thanks to my Maximum Pressure policy, the Iranian Regime could barely scrape two dollars together to fund their terrorist proxies. Then Joe Biden came in and gave Iran billions of dollars, which the Regime has used to spread bloodshed and carnage throughout the Middle East.”

3 AMERICAN TROOPS KILLED, 25 INJURED IN ATTACK ON JORDAN BASE NEAR SYRIA BORDER

A senior U.S. defense official told Fox News the injury toll could rise to higher than just 25 Americans.

“This attack would NEVER have happened if I was President, not even a chance – Just like the Iranian-backed Hamas attack on Israel would never have happened, the War in Ukraine would never have happened, and we would right now have Peace throughout the World. Instead, we are on the brink of World War 3,” Trump wrote.

In the wake of the attack, Republicans condemned Biden’s perceived inaction so far and some went further, accusing the president of appeasing Iran.

US WITHDRAWAL FROM SYRIA WOULD PUT ‘WHOLE REGION AT RISK,’ ALLOW IRAN TO ‘SOW’ MORE DISCORD, EXPERT WARNS

“Enough is enough. The Biden administration’s appeasement of Iran must end. It’s time for clear and decisive action, and Iran must be held accountable for the malign activities of its proxies,” Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

“It’s long past time for President Biden to finally hold the terrorist Iranian regime and their extremist proxies accountable for the attacks they’ve carried out against U.S. and coalition forces,” Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., chair of the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement.

Trump echoed the remarks of other Republicans, saying the day was further proof a change needs to be made.

TRUMP ADMIN CUT FUNDING TO UN AGENCY NOW ACCUSED OF PARTICIPATING IN HAMAS ATTACK ‘FOR REASON’: REP MCCAUL

“This terrible day is yet more proof that we need an immediate return to PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, so that there will be no more chaos, no more destruction, and no more loss of precious American lives. Our Country cannot survive with Joe Biden as Commander in Chief,” Trump concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This attack marked the first time U.S. troops have been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7.

Fox News’ Sarah Tobianski contributed to this story.