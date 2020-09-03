Brad Blakeman: 'Democrats are banking on chaos in order to steal this election'

“Democrats are banking on chaos in order to steal this election,” Brad Blakeman, former senior adviser to the Bush-Cheney campaign and former special assistant to President George W. Bush, told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday.

Blakeman, who is a Republican political consultant, made the comment reacting to an Axios report titled: “Dem group warns of apparent Trump Election Day landslide.”

The report said that “A top Democratic data and analytics firm told ‘Axios on HBO’ it’s highly likely that President Trump will appear to have won — potentially in a landslide — on election night, even if he ultimately loses when all the votes are counted.”

The article quotes Josh Mendelsohn, the CEO of Hawkfish, which is funded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and also does work for the Democratic National Committee.

“We are sounding an alarm and saying that this is a very real possibility, that the data is going to show on election night an incredible victory for Donald Trump,” Mendelsohn reportedly said.

“When every legitimate vote is tallied and we get to that final day, which will be some day after Election Day, it will in fact show that what happened on election night was exactly that, a mirage,” he reportedly continued. “It looked like Donald Trump was in the lead and he fundamentally was not when every ballot gets counted.

“I think that’s exactly what the Bloomberg people are doing, they’re setting the table for chaos and confusion, intimidation and uncertainty, but I don’t agree with them at all with the result,” Blakeman said.

“I agree with them that there’s going to be confusion because Democrats are banking on chaos in order to steal this election,” he continued.

Host Emily Compagno asked Blakeman “besides lobbying for that same uniform approach in our final days what can viewers do at home to prevent against this chaos then?”

In response Blakeman said that the “best thing they can do is to vote absentee.”

He stressed not to vote “by mail,” but to “request an absentee ballot, get it in and if you can appear at [the] voting center in person early and make sure on Election Day you show up to vote in person that is the best way to take any human contact with shenanigans out of the equation.”

He went on to explain that “if you’re allowed to count votes after the election then you know exactly what you need in order to win and that is not fair and I think that’s what Democrats are banking on, the ability to skew the vote.”

Blakeman said the best-case scenario is people will vote “early” and will show up to vote.

“That is the way to take any human contact, political contact out of the equation in voting and counting,” he explained.

He went on to say that “the worst-case scenario is you have multiple jurisdictions changing the rules at the last minute,” which he said would lead to people being “uncertain on how to vote, where to vote or mail-in voting massively.”

“That creates chaos and tabulation and extends the time in calculating a winner,” Blakeman said. “That is the chaos that could come, very certainly, with different rules and different jurisdictions and targeted to those jurisdictions where the rules need to be changed.”