Border state could invest eye-popping amount to crack down on immigration-related crimes

Arizona could see a boost in border security funding in this year’s state budget, Fox News Digital has learned.

The state House of Representatives recently passed legislation in hopes of raising the budget meant to crack down on border-related crimes to $50 million, which would be a significant hike from the $17 million allotted last year.

“We are expanding funding to give law enforcement the resources they need to fight border-related crime. This $50 million proposal is a direct investment in public safety and reinforces the House Republican Majority’s commitment to securing our communities. We certainly don’t want a California-style justice system that lets criminals off the hook while law-abiding citizens pay the price,” Republican state Rep. Quang Nguyen told Fox News Digital in a statement.

WORLD LEADER AGREES WITH VANCE THAT MASS MIGRATION IS THREAT TO ‘DAILY LIFE’

Budget negotiations usually take place between the Republican legislative leadership and Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ office throughout the session. The governor’s office indicated that border security funding increases could be on the table for the final proposal, even if it’s not that exact amount.

“The department shall use the monies to fund local law enforcement officer positions for border drug interdiction to deter and apprehend any individuals who are charged with drug trafficking, human smuggling, illegal immigration, and other border-related crimes,” the legislation itself states.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

Her executive budget proposal already includes an increase of roughly $6 million to the fund.

“The Governor’s Executive Budget dedicates $23 million to the same fund. The final amount will be negotiated in the budget. And she does not consider that $23 million number a cap,” Christian Slater, a spokesperson for Hobbs, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Past bipartisan agreements on border security funding are mostly tied to efforts to thwart the flow of drugs such as meth and fentanyl into the state and nationwide, and Arizona authorities regularly conduct seizures independent of the federal government.

TOP ARIZONA ELECTION OFFICIAL EYES BID FOR BORDER CONGRESSIONAL SEAT AFTER HOUSE DEMOCRAT DIES

The bill passed the Senate Committee on Military Affairs and Border Security on Monday along party lines. Part of the suggested increase has to do with the fate of Prop. 314, a law passed by voters in November that makes crossing into Arizona illegally a state crime on top of already being a federal one.

However, the provision is already held up in federal court because of Texas Senate Bill 4, so it’s unknown whether it will be legally enforceable, according to Courthouse News Service. On the campaign trail, the proposition was frequently criticized as an unfunded mandate that could lead to the racial profiling of Arizonans, regardless of their immigration status. It passed with over 60% support.

BORDER STATE LAWMAKER REVEALS WHAT ‘DRASTIC’ CHANGES CAN BE SOLIDIFIED WITH MAJOR CONGRESSIONAL ACTION

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This bill, I believe, is not the right use of our state payer dollars. Instead of using state dollars for duplicate efforts that the federal government should be paying for, we should address the real priorities impacting Arizonans here at home every day,” Democratic state Rep. Mariana Sandoval said in opposition to the bill on March 5, when the House vote took place.

State Rep. Kevin Volk, the only Democrat to vote in favor of the bill in the House, said he promised on the campaign trail to “increase funding to help secure our border.”

Migrant encounters at the southern border have significantly decreased since President Donald Trump took office in January, which included vast policy changes, including the end of the CBP One app and sending troops to the border.